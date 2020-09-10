Press release for Sept. 9

1:22 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 400 block of Corporate Dr. Officers discovered there was no emergency.

4:50 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm in the 500 block of Elmdale Rd. Officers discovered there was no emergency.

6:12 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 700 block of Webster St. Officers discovered there was no emergency.

7:33 a.m., Officers conducted traffic enforcement in the 900 block of Dickinson Ave.

8:01 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the area of Broadway St. and Twelfth St. Officers contacted the owners and the vehicles were moved.

8:33 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 800 block of

Fairway Dr.

8:57 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1000 block of N.

Washington St.

9:04 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of

Walnut St.

9:36 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 900 block of S.

Washington St.

10:25 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the area of St. Louis

Ave. and Mack St.

10:26 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 900 block of

Dickinson Ave.

10:37 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 500 block of

Mohawk Rd.

11:14 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 10 block of S.

Washington St.

11:40 a.m., Officers took a report of an assault at the police department. The investigation is on-going.

11:54 a.m., Officers were dispatched to possible gunshots in the 200 block of

Southwest Dr. Officers were unable to locate anything.

12:00 p.m., Officers executed a search warrant on a vehicle in the 14000 block of Liv

249 as part of an on-going investigation. Items were seized as evidence.

12:19 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of Walnut St.

12:31 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a property dispute in the 400 block of

Grandview Ave. The incident was determined to be civil in nature.

12:42 p.m., Officers were out at the courthouse for court duties.

12:47 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 2800 block of

Hornet Rd.

1:17 p.m., Officers checked on a disabled vehicle in the area of U.S. Highway 36 and U.S. Highway 65.

1:00 p.m., Officers began an investigation surrounding inappropriate text messages between two juveniles, in the 1900 block of Calhoun Street. The investigation is on-going.

3:37 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible harassment at the police department.

3:41 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 700 block of

Cowgill St.

3:56 p.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services on a medical call in the 1000 block of Graves St.

7:45 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1100 block of Waples St.

7:57 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1700 block of Rosewood Ln.

8:05 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 600 block of Jackson St. Officers did not locate anything suspicious.

8:51 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1500 block of Vine St.

9:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person who stated they were assisting with the 2020 census in the 1000 block of Broadway St. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

9:39 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 500 block of W. Bus. Highway 36. Officers discovered there was no emergency.

10:30 p.m., Officers checked on suspicious activity behind a business in the 10 block of S. Brunswick St.