Work begins today

A project beginning Monday on U.S. Highway 36 will span three counties and cover more than 73 miles. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to complete the project which includes pavement repair between the Clinton County and Macon County lines and resurfacing between Parson’s Creek west of Meadville and the Macon County line, according to a MoDOT press release.

The contractor plans to begin pavement repair in both directions of U.S. Highway 36 today. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. On Oct. 19, the contractor tentatively plans to close the eastbound lanes at the railroad bridge in eastern Linn County between Route 5 south and Route 129 north, but the date is subject to change as the project is extremely dependent on the weather.

All repair work is expected to be complete this year. Crews will return in the spring to resurfacing from Parson’s Creek to the Macon County line.

The work zone will be active during daylight hours, Monday through Friday. Some work may occur on Saturdays, if necessary.

A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

According to the press release, traffic control and message boards will be in place alerting motorists of the work and planned lane closures. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.