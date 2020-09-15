KANSAS CITY — One of six Black Lives Matter street murals in Kansas City has been vandalized, and the artists behind the mural are hoping the vandalism can be incorporated into it as part of the art.

The vandalism to the mural at the intersection of Northwest Briarcliff Parkway and North Mulberry Drive was discovered Monday. The words "Black Lives Matter" painted in large, colorful block letters on the road are now marred by black tire marks and white paint streaked over the words.

The mural is one of six painted across Kansas City streets by local artists and community members. The mural's lead artist, Harold Smith, told the Kansas City Star he hopes the vandalism can be turned into part of the art to make a statement, "the same way Black musicians have channeled their pain to create the blues." He also suggested the community could respond to the damage with a block party including food, music and dancing as artists add their own interpretations to the vandalism.

Police aren't investigating the incident, department spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said, but could if a police report is filed and value of property damage is determined.