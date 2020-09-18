The Military Police Regimental Association at Fort Leonard Wood will dedicate a monumental size bronze statue of a Military Working Dog.

The sculpture will honor working dogs everywhere and feature a newly designed patch that Military Working Dog's will carry on their vests.

The dedication from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at Memorial Grove is part of the Military Police Regimental Association tribute to their 79th anniversary and will be attended by members of Gold Star Families.

Springfield sculptor James Hall, of JH Creative, LLC, designed and created the monument, which stands at 5 feet tall and is made of silicon bronze. This marks the fourth sculpture Hall made for the Military Police -- a 16 foot tall Revolutionary War horse and rider, a 9 foot tall World War II MP and a crossed pistol archway composed of two 14 foot long pistols are also sculptures he has completed for the Military Police Regimental Association Memorial Grove.

“It’s been a real pleasure to have made this sculpture for the Military Working Dogs.” Hall said. “Having seen them in action I can tell you that they are soldiers and true heroes in every sense.”

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the general public will not be able to attend the dedication but can view the proceedings via Facebook Live at: USAMPS: https://www.facebook.com/United-States-Army-Military-Police-Corps-113027488708097/events/?ref=pageinternal and MPRA Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/MPRAOnline.