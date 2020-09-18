A Stover woman and Cole Camp woman were injured Thursday afternoon in a collision on Highway 52 in Morgan County just east of Route T.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Verna Peaster, 65, of Cole Camp, was heading west in a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse when she struck a 2017 Ford Focus being driven by Edith Capps, 63, of Stover, as Capps was stopped and waiting to make a left turn. Capps received moderate injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Mid-Mo EMS. Peaster had minor injuries and was transported to Bothwell Hospital in Sedalia by private conveyance. Both drivers were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

The Ford Focus was totaled and the Chevrolet Traverse had moderate damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.