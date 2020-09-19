The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking hunters to submit turkey feathers this season for a new management research project.

The department wrote in a news release it will provide participating hunters with the materials needed to submit the feathers, including a postage-paid envelope and instructions on which feathers to submit.

Telecheck identification numbers will also need to be included.

MDC is asking hunters to keep their turkey carcasses until the materials arrive or to remove a wing from the turkey and several feathers from the lower portion of the breast, the release reads.

Turkey hunters who want to participate in the research project can get more information online at mdc.mo.gov/turkeyfeathers. They can also call the department at 573-815-7901 extension 2940, or email wildturkeymgmt@mdc.mo.gov.