The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds Missourians ages 16 and older they may obtain their hunter-education certification through an all-online format. The online option allows Missourians ages 16 and older to complete their certification at their convenience at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-online format is available at https://www.hunter-ed.com/missouri/.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-person hunter-education skills sessions are limited in quantity and capacity. Skills sessions are necessary for anyone ages 11-15 to complete their hunter-education certification.

“For the safety of the public, staff, and volunteers, our instructors have had to make some changes to the frequency and size of our in-person offerings,” explained MDC Hunter Education and Shooting Range Coordinator Justin McGuire. “If you’re age 16 and up and need your hunter education certification for this fall, I’d encourage you to take advantage of the all-online course if possible. This will make more spots available for kids ages 11-15 who are required to attend an in-person skills session to complete their certification.”

The cost of the online certification is $19.95, which is paid to the online provider, not MDC. The all-online option requires the passing of a final exam but has no skills portion.

MDC notes that, unless selected for a managed hunt, youth under the age of 16 are not required to have hunter education certification to hunt with a firearm as long as they hunt in the immediate presence of an adult age 18 or older who is hunter education certified or age exempt (during youth season) and properly licensed (during regular seasons). Find more information about hunter education and certification requirements at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z45.

MDC also reminds the public that anyone age 16 or older that does not have their hunter education certification can purchase, along with their permit, the Apprentice Hunter Authorization which allows them to hunt with a firearm in the immediate presence of an adult age 18 or older who is hunter education certified or age exempt and properly licensed. The Apprentice Authorization is good for one permit year and hunters may purchase them twice (two permit years). The cost of the Authorization is $10. Find more information at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZiX.

Learn more about MDC hunter education and certification requirements online at http://www.mdc.mo.gov/huntereducation.