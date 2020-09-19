There are almost 160,000 Missourians who may be eligible for Economic Impact Payments authorized in March who have not received their money, the IRS reported last week.

The Missourians are among about 9 million people nationwide who will be sent a special mailing this month encouraging them to claim their payment of $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for married couples and $500 for each child in the household under 17 at the end of 2019.

The people missing the payments are those who do not file federal income tax returns. They don’t typically have a tax return filing requirement because they have very low incomes, the IRS stated in a news release.

The letter will urge the recipient to use the online Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool on IRS.gov.

The letter urges the recipient to register at IRS.gov by the deadline of Oct. 15 in order to receive a payment by the end of the year. The letter is not a guarantee of eligibility. An individual is likely eligible if they are a U.S. citizen or resident alien, have a work-eligible Social Security number and can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.