Gov. Mike Parson publicly rejected the idea of implementing a mask mandate in Missouri counties with more than 20 cases in mid-August, but the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended it anyway.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, first brought up the approach enacted in Texas with Parson in an Aug. 18 meeting in Jefferson City.

Parson had rejected other suggestions to issue a blanket statewide rule, including one from the task force dated two days earlier, contending it was largely unnecessary outside major cities. But Birx described the Texas approach, drawn up by a fellow Republican governor, as a way to walk the urban-rural divide.

Parson, for his part, called it a “great model” at a news conference afterward, but when a reporter asked if he would follow suit, he said Missouri’s hot spots already had mask mandates, even though many counties the task force had labeled “red zones” did not.

Birx did not directly contradict that stance when a reporter asked her opinion of a Missouri mandate that day, and the administration seized on that point.

When the News-Leader later asked about the governor disregarding the task force's Aug. 16 recommendation for a blanket mandate, a spokeswoman said Birx had "stated very clearly she respected Governor Parson’s stance on the statewide mask mandate, once she learned more about Missouri and its data.”

But just five days after the news conference, the task force issued a report, which the News-Leader obtained through a public records request, recommending the Texas approach directly: “With the continuing high level of COVID-19 transmission, a mask mandate needs to be implemented statewide (in counties with 20 or more cases) to decrease transmission.”

And while the Texas approach would not have been a blanket mandate, it would have been a drastically different approach than Missouri's current one, where mask rules are mostly concentrated around St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia with rural areas and outer-lying suburbs exempt.

If the 20-case threshold was implemented as written in the report on Aug. 23, it would cover nearly every county in the state. And even if it had been applied as written in Texas, where the threshold is actually 20 “active” cases, it would still apply to a substantial number of counties, including Christian County, which had around 200 active cases at the time, and the areas around Joplin, which had just rescinded its mandate despite a rise in cases.

Parson, whose office receives weekly reports from the task force, disregarded the recommendation, which has not been made public previously.

The task force has continued to recommend variations on the theme in subsequent weekly reports.

An Aug. 30 report recommendation read: “Mask mandates across the state must be in place to decrease transmission."

And on Sept. 6, another recommendation urged the state to “require masks in metro areas and counties with COVID-19 cases among students or teachers in K-12 schools.”

It is difficult to know how many metro areas and counties the recommendation would apply to because relevant data is scattered among the state’s 114 local public health agencies and the state health department has yet to pool that data, but cases have been reported in several districts without local mandates, including Republic, Bolivar, Niangua and Bronaugh in southwest Missouri.

The task force’s recommendations are not the first to be rejected by the Parson administration.

The Missouri State Medical Association, which represents physicians, and the Missouri Nurses Association sent Parson a letter calling for a mask mandate to “stop the upward curve of cases” on July 10.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure wrote a letter on behalf of himself and the City Council Aug. 13 urging the same as a way to avoid another shutdown.

"While individual cities have mandated wearing masks in public," McClure wrote, "a significant impact will not be achieved unless all persons in Missouri wear masks in public until such a time as we are able to bring this disease under control."

But Parson told a reporter earlier this month his administration has been “pretty straightforward on where we are on the masks in this state” and noted he has encouraged people to wear them since March.

He has also largely portrayed the virus as under control here, pointing to the fact that the state can test more people and offer more personal protective equipment than it could at the beginning of the pandemic. He also typically notes that the state’s hospitals have not been overwhelmed.

Top state officials like Dr. Randall Williams, the director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, have said Missouri’s cases and deaths per resident compare favorably with most other states so far in the crisis.

But cases have been trending up here in the past couple of months.

Since July 1, Missouri’s infection rate has ranked 16th-highest among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, the 10th highest since Aug. 1, and the 4th-highest so far this month.

The state’s death rate has also crept into the top half of states in the same time periods, standing at 23rd-highest since July 1, 21st-highest since Aug. 1 and 19th-highest so far this month.

