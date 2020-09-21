Meals still offered to CMS students

As of Monday afternoon, the Livingston County Health Center said there are a total of 165 cumulative total of COVID-19 test results, with 29 active cases, including three new cases reported Monday. There have been 136 people removed from isolation and one death in Livingston County, including two active cases among offenders at Chillicothe Correctional Center with 253 total.

On Friday, Chillicothe R-II Schools Superintendent Dan Wiebers said that Chillicothe Middle School was changing their plan for instruction to all virtual, but on Sunday, he announced additional changes needed to be made.

“Due to an increasing number of COVID-19 positive students, the staff of Chillicothe Middle School went to great lengths to initiate a hybrid schedule for middle school students for the next two weeks,” he said. “Unfortunately, the district was notified on Sunday, Sept. 20, that additional students and staff have been reported as positive and will require an even larger number of students and staff to be quarantined.

“Therefore, after consultation with the Livingston County Health Department and district administrative staff, the decision was made to transition to All Virtual Instruction, for all middle school students for the next two weeks. Staff and health officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases, and if the situation improves, students will return to the middle school on Monday, Oct. 5.”

Weibers noted that middle school students could still receive meals during this time.

“Meals will be offered to students who are not at school due to hybrid schedule or quarantine. The middle school kitchen staff will serve meals from the back of the kitchen, on the northwest side of the middle school, from 12:30-1 p.m.. Parents do not need to contact the school, but instead, they should just drive through the line to pick up the meals.”

Wednesday meals for breakfast and lunch on Wednesday and Thursday will be distributed, the same pattern will continue throughout.

Approximately 389 students attend the middle school.

In his letter to students and staff of Sunday Wiebers also noted that an employee of Chillicothe Elementary School tested positive with COVID-19.

“After a thorough contact-tracing, it was determined that four additional staff members will be quarantined,” he said. “During this process, it was also determined that no students are required

to be quarantined. Substitute teachers will be scheduled at Chillicothe Elementary School to cover all the necessary classes.”

A post on the Linn County Health Department’s Facebook page, explained contact tracing.

“Contact tracing is a tool used by public health workers to stop the spread of disease. If an individual test positive for COVID-19 they will be asked to isolate for 10 days, beginning from when their symptoms began. If they are asymptomatic, isolation begins from the day they tested positive.We go back 48 hours from when that individuals symptoms began or they had a positive test to quarantine close contacts. A close contact is defined as a person that was within 6ft for more than 15 minutes of a positive individual.

“If you are determined to be a close contact the health department will contact you and discuss your quarantine.”