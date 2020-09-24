A Chillicothe Halloween would not be complete with Boofest. As of this publication, event coordinators are still planning to hold the event - for the 21st year - however, due to COVID-19 the event will look different this year.

The event will be held from 3-5 p.m., on Oct. 31, Main Street Chillicothe is partnering with Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce as well as VisitChillicothe.

“Boofest has had to make changes to our annual event, due to the COVID pandemic and wanting to keep all families participating as well as staff and volunteers safe,” Pam Jarding, executive director of Main Street Chillicothe said in a press release. “Social distancing was not an option for the crowds that Boofest has every year. In 2019, we had 74 merchants placed all around our downtown, with over 1,000 kids and parents. Outside businesses are always invited to Boofest.”

Organizers spent time this year, working hard to ensure a plan was developed that would allow the event to continue.

“Because we did not want to cancel this very popular event, there was some creative thinking that went into deciding to have a drive-through event,” Jarding said. “Location will be in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 1601 Bryan St. Entry into the parking lot will be from Bryan with exits at the far end of the parking lot exiting back on Bryan, or traffic will be directed to go right and go behind First Baptist exiting left onto Edgewood Drive, with a right then on Springhill Road.”

Volunteers and members of the Chillicothe Police Department will help direct traffic through the lanes. Plans are for each child, under the age of 16, in the vehicle to receive a bag of pre-packaged treats. There will be 1,000 bags made.

Main Street is asking merchants/businesses, especially those that participated last year and handed out the candy you had purchased, to be a sponsor for $50- $100. These sponsorship monies will allow us to buy enough candy to fill the 1,000 bags. If you wish to be one of our sponsors, please contact the Main Street office at 660-646-4071, and ask for Pam or Haleigh.

“Most of all, we want everyone to be patient and kind to one another,” Jarding said. “Our sincere thanks to First Baptist Church Chillicothe for allowing us to have this event in their parking lot.”