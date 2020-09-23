Career and Leadership Development Events develop college and career readiness skills. The competitive events serve as an outgrowth of instruction in the agricultural education classroom for FFA members in grades 7 to 12.

According to FFA.org, through CDEs and LDEs, participating FFA members are challenged to develop critical thinking skills and effective decision-making skills, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement.

CDE and LDE events occur at the local, state and national level.

Recently, members of Chillicothe FFA took part in a virtual CDE event, results from that competition are as follows:

Ag Mechanics: Kale Campbell - 6th place/111 contestants; Keagan Valbracht - 15/111. Knowledge: Claire Walker - 20/465; Emily Wilford - 20/465; Emma Thompson - 26/465; Gavin Funk - 40/465.

Forestry: Joshua Eckert - 14/99.

Livestock: Connor Keithley - 6/443; Chandler Stedem - 15/443; Emily Miller - 17/443; Patrick Warren - 26/443; Tucker Burtch - 30/443; Makenna Campbell - 36/443.

Poultry: Ethan Cooper - 37/166.