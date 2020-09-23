A 60-year-old man from Agency, Mo., was seriously injured in am Accident on U.S. Highway 36 just west of Brookfield, according to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

At 6:15 p.m., on Sept. 22 on Old U.S. Highway 63, four and a half miles south of LaPlata. Joseph D. Cross, 17, Excello, was driving south when he lost control of the 2002 Chevy on a curve, slid off the east side of the road and overturned. A 14-year-old, female, passenger from La Plata received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to urgent care.

Joseph H. Williams, 60, Agency, was driving a 2015 Mack Truck eastbound on U.S. Highway 36, just west of Brookfield, at 5:56 a.m., on Sept. 22, when the truck went off the left side of the road and overturned. He received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial hospital, according to the patrol’s report.

A 12-year-old male received moderate injuries after he was thrown from a 2004 Honda 400EX ATV at about 4 p.m., on Sept. 22 on private property in Linn County near Purdin.

The report states the juvenile was driving south on a private race track when he hit the tire barrier, overturned and was thrown from the ATV. He as wearing a helmet.

He was taken by Lifeflight to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City.