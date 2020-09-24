POLICE BLOTTER

Press release for Sept. 22

3:20 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Business Highway 36 in

reference to two semis blocking the entrance/exit of a business. Officers contacted the

drivers and they moved upon request.

5:15 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Mitchell Avenue in reference to a business alarm. Employees were contacted and all was found to be okay.

8:00 a.m., Detectives continued to follow up on an assault investigation.

8:30 a.m., Officers responded to a building in the 1500 block of Third Street in reference to the building being unsecured. Officer made sure the building was safe and the Chillicothe Parks Department secured the building.

10:30 a.m., Officers spoke with a concerned citizen and requested a well-being check. Officers checked on the person. The person was unable to be located.

2:50 p.m., Officers were requested to conduct a well-being check on an elderly male in the 1500 block of Fair Street.

2:58 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible stealing. No report was filed at that time.

3:02 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 1500 block of Fair St. Officers found the person to be okay.

3:03 p.m., Officers conducted traffic enforcement in the 900 block of Dickinson Ave.

3:58 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1700 block of Bryan St.

4:23 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of Walnut St.

4:45 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

6:10 p.m., Officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Herriman St.

7:00 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 400 block of Woodward St.

7:19 p.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a

medical call in the 600 block of Webster St.

7:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible disturbance in the 200 block of E. Bridge St. Officers discovered there was no crime.

7:52 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Cooper

St. Officers discovered there was nothing suspicious.

7:55 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible disturbance in the 10 block of Virginia Ave. Officers discovered there was not a crime.

8:26 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible harassment in the 200 block of

N. Washington St.

8:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible intoxicated driver in the 1000 block

of S. Washington St. Officers located the vehicle and driver and discovered there was no

impairment.

9:09 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 600 block of S.Washington St. Officers discovered there was no emergency.

Press release for Sept. 21

4:17 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Street regarding a

domestic disturbance. After a brief investigation, it was unfounded and one of the

individuals left the residence.

10:00 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check and the subjects failed to cooperate.

10:20 a.m., Officers conducted court duties.

10:30 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Webster Street in reference to a

motor vehicle accident.

11:45 a.m., Officers responded to a business in reference to an alarm that was set off.

After a brief investigation, officers discovered it was an accidental alarm.

12:23 p.m., Officers followed up on a previous investigation, releasing property back to the legal owner.

1:45 p.m., A broken black and blue LG cell phone was located on JFK Avenue. A subject riding a motorcycle hit a dip in the road and the items fell out. This cell phone was turned in to the police department. It can be recovered by identifying and speaking with an officer.

2: 00 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Third Street in reference to a possible break-in. Upon arrival, it was discovered to be a misunderstanding between neighbors.

3:20 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Calhoun and Cherry streets in

reference to a semi-truck striking overhead lines, pulling them down. The companies

were contacted, and matter resolved.

4:00 p.m., Officers responded along with the Chillicothe Fire Department to the 700 block of Clay Street in reference to a fire alarm. Upon further investigation it was smoke from a candle and nothing was on fire.

4:57 p.m., Officers arrested a 31-year-old male subject in the 1200 block of Polk Street for driving while suspended. He was processed and released pending a court appearance.

5:00 p.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Bryan Street in reference to a

motor vehicle accident. It was reported that a vehicle backing out of a driveway, struck

the right front corner of another vehicle parked in the roadway. Information was taken

and an accident report will be submitted.

5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block Dickenson Street in reference to dogs

at large that killed a citizen’s cat. Officers have identified the dogs and where they live,

owners will be issued citations upon contact.

5:55 p.m., Officers responded to a business alarm and door open. Employees were

located and all found to be okay.

6:22 p.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of Springhill Road in reference to

stolen property. A report was taken, and suspects are being sought.

9:00 p.m., Dispatchers received a 911 call out of Carroll County in reference to an

elderly female lost. They worked with Carroll County Dispatch and Deputies in obtaining

help for her.

10:00 p.m., Officers responded back to the 1500 block of Springhill Road in reference

to a male acting in a threatening manner who allegedly possessed a knife.