Ronnie B. Phillips went home to Jesus on August 15, 2020, at age 78. He is at peace now and whole with his Heavenly Father after a long health battle (27 years). Ronnie was born to Norman and Rosa Lee Phillips on November 22, 1941, in Camdenton, Missouri, at home. He maintained his residence in Camdenton, Missouri for the entirety of his life.

He was predeceased by: His grandparents, paternal and maternal, his Mother and Father, Norman and Rosa Lee Phillips, and brother, Jack Phillips. He married Dianna (Slaughter) Phillips on December 5, 1964. His occupation was Auto Body and Farmer of hogs, goats, cattle, horses and chickens. All things he put his hands to, he mastered. His loves included; God, his family, helping neighbors, boating, canoeing, fishing, camping, big game hunting, restoring wooden boats and classic cars. He especially loved Mercury classics. Owning a convertible and taking it to car shows was a great joy. He enjoyed being involved in the Lake Car Club. He also loved showing horses and was a member of the Camdenton Saddle Club. Ronnie was a master of riding those horses, no matter how stubborn, they knew who was boss. Ronnie met people with true acceptance and a kind word. He was truly challenged for so many years with his health, so many battles, but faced them all with faith and such courage. He loved being with his family and really enjoyed visiting and storytelling. That brought him great joy. He was/is, will always be, a blessing to all who love and know him. He will ever remain close in our hearts and memories.

He is whole and healed now with our Father in Heaven; no more suffering, no more pain. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 55+ years, Dianna Lee Phillips. Daughter: Angela Dawn Meyer, her husband, Darren, and their two children Keaton Thomas B and Rylee Dawn Meyer. Two sons: Brad Wesley B and Brandon Hugh. Brother-in-law: Ron Slaughter and wife Sandra. Sister-in-law: Chris Phyllips. Nephew: Troy Slaughter; Niece: Nicole Slaughter/Crawford; great nephew: Christian Slaughter; great-great nephew: Hunter Slaughter; and many extended family members. Ronnie will be deeply missed by all who shared in his life.

Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Community Christian Church in Camdenton, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 5:00 - 6:00 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the church prior to services. Inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the family.