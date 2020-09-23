Anyone with information is asked to call the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.

Jaden Kole Hogan, a 16-year-old Chillicothe resident has been reported as a runaway.

According to a press release from the Chillicothe Police Department Hogan was last seen at about 1:30 p.m., on Sept. 23 leaving the 900 block of 3rd St.

Hogan, is described as being 5’10” tall, weighing 185 lbs., with light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with gray striping, gray sweatpants and bright colored Fila shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.