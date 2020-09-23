Virginia Elizabeth Powers, Neosho, Missouri, entered into rest on September 20, 2020 at Oak Pointe of Neosho at the age of 99. Virginia was born November 1, 1920 in Ponca City, Oklahoma the daughter of Edwin E. and Ruth E. (Thompson) Shook. She graduated from high school in Hamilton, Kansas and was one of the original ‘Rosie the Riveter’, building B-25 for Boeing Company. She was an accomplished singer and artist; former member of PTA, Cub Scouts, where she served as a Den Mother and member of the Newton County election board. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Virginia married Walter Jospeh Powers and he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Sandra Kopf of Atherton, CA, Leslie Merrick of Neosho and Mark Powers of Neosho; twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Veronica McClure.

Virginia will be cremated and no services are planned at this time. Contributions in memorial of Virginia may be made to Faithful Friends, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

