The University of Missouri is the recipient of a $98,195 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to conduct energy audits for agriculture producers and rural small businesses throughout Missouri.

It is among the $1.7 million in grants awarded Wednesday to rural Missouri farmers, agriculture producers and businesses to outfit their operations with renewable energy and energy efficiency measures.

USDA is investing in 75 renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Missouri through the Rural Energy for America Program. Recipients can use the funding for needs including conducting energy audits, installing renewable energy systems and making energy efficiency improvements.