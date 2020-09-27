Now through Dec. 4, Chillicothe’s Ferrellgas office is collecting winter clothes that will be donated to the Community Resource Center.

Once again this year, Ferrellgas is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, and gloves.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, donations can safely be made in an outdoor bin at 1 E. Jackson St. In the past, it has been encouraged items be handed to drivers, but this year we ask that the items only be delivered to the office location.

“We’re proud to once again be a part of the Share The Warmth campaign and be able to give back to the community,” Ferrellgas General Manager Dan Thompson said. “We may be a national propane company, but we take pride in making an impact right here, in an area that many of us grew up in.

“For some families, a warm coat is a luxury that cannot be taken for granted, and we are grateful for all the donations that will be collected to meet this critical need. And like all businesses during these uncertain times, we’ve taken the necessary steps to ensure you can feel safe donating items at our office.”

Residents do not have to be Ferrellgas customers to participate in the donation drive. Due to COVID-19, Ferrellgas asks all donations be washed, or in clean condition prior to dropping them off.

For more information about this effort, please visit www.ferrellgas.com/share-the-warmth.