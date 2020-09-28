James Edward Gates, a former member of the Chillicothe Township Board was found not guilty of second-degree sodomy.

According to Gates’ attorney Drew Davis, Cameron, Gates was found not guilty in Livingston County Court on Sept. 22 after a two-day trial.

Davis said that the not-guilty verdict came back late the afternoon of Sept. 22.

Gates was charged on Oct. 30, 2019, with second-degree sodomy after a private employee alleged the crime had occurred.

Gates resigned as a member of the Township Committee immediately after the charges were filed last fall.

The case was tried in Livingston County Court with special prosecutor Brady kopek from Caldwell County and Judge Daren Adkins an associate circuit judge from Daviess County.