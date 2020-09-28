When a house is a home, it is important to give it some TLC from time to time. At Boomerang Creek, we try to take care of the small things ourselves before they become big chores. But for the big tasks and anything that requires a ladder or chainsaw, we call our wonderful nephew Nathan (a.k.a. Natano) and invite him to fly from his home in Hood River, Oregon for a week of fixit tasks and family reconnection.

I first met Nathan in the summer of 1978 when Kit, his children Hayden and Heidi, and I made a 6,000-mile road trip from Los Angeles to Amherst, Massachusetts and back in a Westphalia pop-top camper van. Along the way, I was introduced to a host of amazing Salters who welcomed me into their family circle. On the eastward leg of our trip, we stopped in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to visit Kit’s sister-in-law Maggie, wife of his brother Joel, and their seven children — Annie, Nannie, Joel, Danny, Nathan, Heather and Sam.

Nathan, who was then in high school, had built a substantial tree house and furnished it with a full-sized couch. I do believe that he and his siblings could build just about anything they set their minds to creating. His passion for the environment, recycling, and solar energy were already powerfully embedded in his independent spirit and mindset. I remember watching him ride his unicycle out to the compost pile to recycle the day’s kitchen scraps. Decades later, he ends every email with: "Waste is the visible face of inefficiency." That’s our Nathan in a nutshell.

This September, we penned a Natano visit onto our calendar, and it turned out to be as perfect a week as we could have hoped for. He flew from Portland, where devastating wildfires had created the worst air quality conditions on the planet, and was thrilled by the delicious Missouri temperatures that remained in the 70s during the days and low 50s at night during his six-day "workcation." And did he ever work! No slouches ourselves, we were right there to fetch whatever he needed and feed him like a king.

Day one he was tasked with power washing the three decks and stairs that surround our house and studio at Boomerang Creek. This chore required the moving of a great deal of deck furniture, and pots of herbs that live on the porch. When the porch was completely dry, he brushed on two coats of Behr exterior paint that has given the surface a fresh new look and shine.

Eaves on both the house and studio were cleaned and new gutter guards installed. Where Nathan found a slump in one of the eaves, he opened a new hole, installed a new downspout with three angle pieces, and strapped this new drain invisibly along a 6 x 6 in matching color to all the porch area.

While work continued on the porches and decks, Kit and I headed to Lowe’s and returned with four Brondell Ecoswash bidet toilet seats, which Nathan installed before we knew it. When I asked when he thought he might get to the plumbing task that I certainly didn’t know how to tackle myself, his response was "Bidet be done!" We are now an ecofriendly, four bidet family.

There were also tasks in the woods immediately off our studio deck and where understory branches of trees needed a trim. This led to hours of sawing, pulling, lopping, raking, dragging and hauling away trimmed tree limbs and wild grape vine and sticker bush underbrush. Armed with a Worx electric chainsaw, Nathan trimmed and I lopped away at overgrown areas like pioneers. At the end of the day, we’d created two heroic brush pile areas along the north woods that will provide shelter and cover for the local rabbit, possum, turtle and bird population. Between tasks, Nathan split firewood like a true woodsman. Kit loaded the cut logs into a wagon attached behind his sit-down Craftsman mower, then stacked each piece of cut firewood in a rack on the front deck. Split and stacked, they will fuel our Buck Stove over the winter months ahead.

Every morning and evening, we gathered on the lawn a camp circle of porch furniture and shared stories and meals. Beneath tall walnut and oak trees lit by lanterns and candlelight, we gazed at the stars and talked about the MOL (meaning of life). While Nathan talked about podcasts that he tunes into while working, I shared my polar opposite need to tune into nature and be in the moment. Then Kit spoke about his very real concern about dealing with exterior stairs to his second story studio. This led to the idea of framing in our underused screened porch on the west side of the house that would become Kit’s new studio with no stairs required.

Nathan already has a plan in mind, and our son Hayden, who is an architect in Spain, will be offering design ideas as well. Kit is thrilled, and I’m thinking, boy howdy! What would be more fun than another ‘Natano to the rescue’ project?

Cathy Salter is a geographer and columnist who lives with her husband, Kit, in southern Boone County at a place they call Boomerang Creek.