Missouri farmers and food processors can be reimbursed up to $500 of their organic certification expenses.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced Monday that funding is available to assist Missouri farmers and food processors in obtaining organic certification for their businesses. Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Certification Cost Share Program, producers may be reimbursed for up to $500 of their certification expenses.

Missouri has received $62,950 in program funds in 2020 to reimburse up to 50% of producers’ and handlers’ certification costs, with a maximum of $500, according to the department.

To participate in the program, businesses must obtain or renew their organic certification, complete an application and document their certification costs incurred Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020.

Applications for cost share funds will be reimbursed in the order applicants are received until funds are exhausted or the eligibility period ends. The department is accepting applications through Dec. 1.

To download the Organic Cost Share Program application, vendor input form and submission details, click here. For more information on financial assistance opportunities available through the Missouri Department of Agriculture, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

Missouri’s Agriculture Business Development Division has participated in the Organic Certification Cost Share Program since the USDA launched it 10 years ago.