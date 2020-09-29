Press release for Sept. 27

12:43 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Williams Street. It was determined to be verbal in nature and parties agreed to separate and remain calm for the evening. Officers later returned for another verbal argument. Both parties separated.

9:00 a.m., Officers responded to a 911 call in the 1500 block of Springhill Street in reference to an argument between a mother and 10-year-old son. The child was counseled and recommendations made to the mother.

9:50 p.m., Officers took a phone call in reference to a publisher clearing house scam. As a reminder, please never provide your personal information over the phone or internet.

6:03 p.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Jackson Street. It was determined to be verbal in nature and parties agreed to separate and remain calm for the evening.

7:00 p.m., Officers assisted Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on a threat investigation.

9:00 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Third Street in reference to suspicious activity. Officers arrived and after a brief investigation, nothing was located.

9:50, p.m., Officers responded to the 2700 block of Washington Street in reference to an unruly female. Officers assisted and made sure everyone was safe.

10:30 p.m., Officer responded to Danner Park in reference to suspicious activity. After a brief investigation, officers discovered a ball coach was organizing for a future ball game.

Press release for Sept. 26

12:12 a.m., Subject talking with officer on the phone in reference to a situation with a juvenile. No report.

1:35 a.m., Subject reporting possible intoxicated driver striking road sign at highway edge in north part of town and leaving scene. Officers checked for described vehicle but unable to locate it or any damaged sign in area.

4:26 a.m., Officers requested to Chillicothe Animal Shelter by Animal Control Officer in reference missing dogs. Report taken.

9:30 a.m., Officers speaking with subject that believes that their vehicle may have been taken by a family member. No report at this time.

10:41 a.m., Officers responded to possible disturbance in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Contact made and no report at this time.

10:45 a.m., Call of subject coming to front door of residence in the 400 block of Cherry Street and asking for money. Officers checked area but unable to locate the subject.

11:00 a.m.,Officer checking condition of dog in the 400 block of Walnut Street that has been howling for a long time. Determined the dog lead was tangled and unable to get to food and water. Animal was untangled and was okay.

12:17 p.m., Officers performed a motorist assist near Bryan and N. Washington Street for a stalled semi-truck.

12:59 p.m., Request for a well-being check of subject in the 600 block of Webster Street. Subject contacted and will call the requestor.

1:30 p.m., Officers performed funeral escort for local business.

2:21 p.m., Officer checking welfare of dog that was constantly barking in the 300 block of Walnut Street. Handled by officer and will check on dog again later.

2:24 p.m., Report of suspicious acting subject in the area of Green and Graves streets. Officers unable to locate the individual.

3:16 p.m., Subject in the 800 block of Ann Street wanting to speak with officer. Officer contacted the subject.

4:29 p.m., Possible domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of Springhill Road. Determined verbal and no arrest made. Subject given courtesy ride to another location.

4:55 p.m., Reported disturbance in the 700 block of Cherry Street. Nothing physical,

just verbal. Subject left the area.

5:00 p.m., Officers responded to the 2000 block of Country Club Drive in reference to a report of intoxicated driving. Officers responded to where the subject had struck the curb several times and the car was disabled. Officers arrested the 38-year-old Chillicothe resident for driving while intoxicated and other traffic charges.

9:20 p.m., Officers out at residence in the 500 block of Grandview to speak with a mother and child having discipline issues. No report.

9:37 p.m., Report of a dog running loose in the area of the 200 block of E. Polk Street. Officer contacted the owner and they are attempting to catch the dog.

9:52 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on the phone in reference to custody agreement issues. 10:44 p.m., Officer removing dead deer from roadway near Fairway and N. Washington streets.

11:14 p.m., Officers reported to the 400 block of Williams Street in reference to a report of a subject having been cut. Determined that cut had occurred when their arm broke a window. Subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center, treated and released.

Press release for Sept. 25

1:20 a.m., Officers performed a motorist assist at Conn and Violet streets. Tractor-trailer needed assistance in turning around.

6:48 a.m., Officers out at residence in the 900 block of Third Street counseling juvenile. No report.

7:13 a.m., Officer out at Bus. 36 Highway and Mitchell Avenue removing debris from roadway.

7:32 a.m., School Resource Officer stopping vehicle for passing school bus with stop arm extended. Citation was issued.

8:49 a.m., School Resource Officer out at Vo-Tech school to deliver citation to subject for passing school bus.

9:02 a.m., Subject at the police department to pick up property that they had lost. Property was returned.

9:35 a.m., Officers out in 1200 block of N. Washington on possible hit and run accident. No report at this time.

10:59 a.m., Officer monitoring traffic in the area of Meadowlane Drive and Ridgecrest.

12:15 p.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services on a possible hazmat call on Oak Drive. No report.

12:18 p.m., Officer speaking with subject about a parking complaint involving the subjects vehicle. Subject received warning.

12:21 p.m., Request for well-being check on subject in the 1500 block of Maple Street. Request was cancelled prior to officer arriving at location. Contact had been made by family member.

12:25 p.m., Request for well-being check on subject in the 1700 block of Hickory Drive. Officer checked and the subject was gone to a previous appointment.

12:43 p.m., Officers speaking with subjects reference to relative that is displaying strange actions. Family is making arrangements for mental health appointment.

2:14 p.m., Officer speaking to subject on phone that has questions on child custody.

2:25 p.m., Officer out in the 500 block of S. Washington Street for vehicle maintenance.

2:29 p.m., School Resource Officer out in the 400 block of Williams Street on a follow-up investigation.

3:11 p.m., Officers out to check well-being of subject in the 300 block of Williams Street.

3:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to Hornet Drive in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a driver had failed to yield to another vehicle stopping in traffic and rear-ended the stopped vehicle. No injuries were reported and no vehicles were towed due to damages. Officers issued a citation for failing to yield and cleared the scene.

3:13 p.m., School Resource Officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

3:49 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street to obtain driver and vehicle information for business whose blockade pole had been grazed by the driver’s trailer. Information obtained and provided to business.

4:57 p.m., Report of dog running loose near Second and N. Washington Streets. Caller afraid it’s going to get hit by vehicle. Officers unable to locate the dog.

7:34 p.m., Report of kids at Gravesville Park yelling profanities at motorists as driving by. Officer checked area and unable to locate kids.

10:59 p.m., Report of subjects possibly drinking and in the street in the 400 block of Martin Street. Officers unable to locate anyone at the location.