Shirley Clare Mudd, daughter of the late Paul & Irene (Krehel) Fantino, was born on March 18, 1941 and departed this life on September 16, 2020. At the time of her passing she was 79 years, 5 months and 29 days of age.

Shirley was born, raised and graduated from High School in Newton, New Jersey. On February 23, 1963, Shirley was united in marriage to Arthur Mudd Jr. and to this union five children were born, all whom survive her. In her early working years, she worked for a telephone company as a telephone operator & information directory and later in life she retired as a housekeeper at Tan-Tar-A Resort. She was a member of Altar Society and Catholic Daughter’s in California. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidery and cake decorating.

Shirley was preceded in passing by her husband. She is survived by her five children, Michelle Green, Sheila Clouse, Arthur Mudd III, Paul & wife Melissa Mudd and Colette & husband Culley Creach; nine grandchildren, Jacqueline Mudd, Steven Green, Jaydin Clouse, Megan Green, Heather Blose, Shantell Mudd, Colton Clouse, Jonas Creach and Stephanie Creach; eight great-grandchildren, Makayla Schubert, Kaylyn Schubert, Kaiden Schubert, Adilynn Blose, Weston Blose, Hailey Green, Ashton Hynson and Isla Wright; and two sisters, Nicolette Janosch and Melanie Wilson. She also leaves behind several other friends and family whom will all truly miss her.