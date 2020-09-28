The Livingston County Health Center has confirmed a second death int he county due to COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 cases in Livingston County is now 201, 37 active cases and two deaths. The total for the county including the Chillicothe Correctional Facility is 454, there are currently no active cases in the prison, which reports a total of 252 cases. According to Krista Neblock, administrator of the Linn County Health Department, Linn County has 83 confirmed results, and one death in the county.