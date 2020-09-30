In June, Chillicothe passed a sales tax increase to fund police personnel, training, equipment, and facilities by a wide 60-40 percent spread (716 votes in favor to 471 against). It carried solidly in all four wards, as well as among absentee voters.

That sales tax increase of .25%, which is the equivalent of 25 cents per $100 purchase, will go into effect on Oct. 1.

The new sales tax amount will be 7.975% beginning Oct. 1. The sales tax will be made up of 4.225% for the state, 2.5% for Chillicothe, and 1.25% for Livingston County.

According to a statement from Chillicothe City Clerk Roze Frampton, the tax increment financing (TIF) district that includes Lowe’s, Applebee’s, Comfort Inn, Fairfield Inn and Anytime Fitness will be 8.975%, which includes a 1% community improvement district tax.