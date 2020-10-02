Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the audience will be limited to 300 spectators each night.

The CHS Drama Department was nearly ready to present their spring production last March when the school went to online learning. That production is now rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. “Space Princess Wars” by Don Zolidis will be performed on the turf of the Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium in the drama department’s first outdoor performance.

Lisa Rule, CHS drama teacher, says that the play is a mashup between the 1987 movie “The Princess Bride” and the “Star Wars” movie series. “It’s just a funny little show that we planned to present in the Black Box last March, but we’re happy that we can finally bring it to the ‘stage’ now. Although we lost last year’s senior actors, we still have 23 talented people ready to present this comedy.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the audience will be limited to 300 spectators each night. Prices for the show are $5 for adults and $2 for students. Rule advises play-goers to sit in family groups and dress warmly.