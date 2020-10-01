Press release for Sept. 30

12:40 a.m., Officers out in the 900 block of Webster Street for call of people outside of subject’s residence. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

1:47 a.m., Officer transported prisoner to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail (DDRJ).

7:31 a.m., Officers out in the 1000 block of Monroe Street. Child custody issue. Handled by officers.

9:06 a.m., Officer in route to Cameron for vehicle maintenance.

9:16 a.m., Attempt to locate subject in the 800 block of Adam Drive for warrant service. Unable to locate.

10:07 a.m., Officer monitoring traffic near Ridgecrest Drive and Meadowlane Drive.

10:44 a.m., Officers serving Livingston County warrant on 32-year-old subject in the 3000 block of Blackhawk Drive. Warrant for DWI; Persistent Offender.

11:41 a.m., Officer out in Simpson Park. Young child locked in vehicle. Vehicle unlocked and issue resolved.

12:45 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

1:37 p.m., Officers out at residence in the 600 block of Sunset Avenue in reference a complaint that dogs constantly barking and disturbing neighborhood. Owners notified and advised of ordinance violation.

2:19 p.m., School Resource Officer checking well-being of subject relating to school attendance. Subject now attending a different school.

2:46 p.m., Officers served a Livingston County arrest warrant on a 38-year-old Chillicothe resident in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

2:52 p.m., Officer speaking on phone to subject having landlord/tenant issues. Subject advised to contact legal representative.

2:59 p.m., Officer speaking with subject reporting they had been scammed out of a substantial amount of money over the phone. People are reminded to especially use caution when contacted on the phone and requiring you provide money or gift cards in return for some type of service.

3:05 p.m., School Resource Officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

3:35 p.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Oak Street in reference to a two-vehicle accident involving a school bus. No injuries were reported and only minor damage was done to both vehicles.

4:24 p.m., Report of careless and imprudent driver that was travelling Polk, Jackson and Broadway streets. Officers unable to locate the vehicle.

4:32 p.m., Officer transporting prisoner to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

5:08 p.m., Officer out in the 2600 block of Shawnee Drive reference property issue. Issue resolved.

5:43 p.m., Report of dog running loose near 300 block of Elm Street. Officer unable to locate.

6:12 p.m., Officer out in the 2600 block of Shawnee Drive speaking with subject.

6:24 p.m., Officer monitoring traffic on Morningside Drive.

7:27 p.m., Officer arrested a 40-year-old Chillicothe resident after stopping the vehicle they were driving due to a traffic violation. It was determined that the driver has a suspended driver’s license. The subject was processed, issued a citation and released.

7:56 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of Hillcrest Drive for paper service. Paper was served.

8:13 p.m., Report of subject in the 600 block of Webster Street brandishing a handgun inside an establishment, threatening a subject and then leaving. A 29-year-old Chillicothe resident was subsequently taken into custody for the assault, processed and transported to DDRJ on a 24-hour hold.

9:17 p.m., Officers out in the 600 block of Webster Street on continuing investigation.

10:15 p.m., Officers out on Calhoun Street on continuing investigation.

10:41 p.m., Officers out near Vine and Jackson Street on follow-up investigation.

10:55 p.m., Officers out in the 900 block of Vine Street on continuing investigation.

11:27 p.m., Officer out in the 900 block of Webster Street to assist the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department with a prisoner.

Press release for Sept. 29

3:15 a.m., Officer checked on a vehicle in Simpson Park. Advised them to move on, the Park was closed and no camping.

3:28 a.m., Officer on traffic detail in the area of Morningside Drive.

3:37 a.m., Officer monitoring traffic in the area of the Jackson Street Railroad Tracks.

8:02 a.m., Officer out at Post Office on an investigation.

8:38 a.m., Officers out in the 1000 block of Third Street. Juvenile issue.

10:55 a.m., Officers out at Animal Shelter on a continuing investigation.

11:37 a.m., Officer speaking with subject reporting an assault that occurred in the past. No report.

12:14 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

12:32 p.m., Parking complaint in the 500 block of Elm Street. Vehicle moved.

12:45 p.m., School Resource Officer out in the 100 block of Tenth Street on a check well-being.

1:06 p.m., Officer out at Washington and Park Lane. Debris in the roadway. Officer removed it from roadway.

1:16 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

1:50 p.m., Officer out at 1200 block of Clay Street on an investigation.

4:19 p.m., Officer checking well-being of subject in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Subject okay.

4:21 p.m., Officer out on Paper Service in the 1700 block of Webster Street.

4:31 p.m., Report of subject taking photos of houses in the 2100 block of Ridgecrest Drive. Officers unable to locate the subject.

4:37 p.m., Officer out in the 600 block of N. Washington Street returning property.

4:39 p.m., Officer out in the1000 block of S. Washington Street reference to attempted paper service. Negative contact.

4:50 p.m., Officer out in the 300 block of S. Washington Street on paper service. Paper was served.

5:12 p.m., Officer out in the 300 block of Calhoun Street picking up some discarded drug paraphernalia. Taken to the police department to be destroyed.

6:16 p.m., Officer talking with subject about scams.

6:52 p.m., Officers out in the 500 block of Elmdale Road for residential alarm. Accidental home alarm.

10:30 p.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of Polk Street. As a result of the disturbance, a 43-year-old Chillicothe resident was arrested, processed and later transported to DDRJ.