Oct. 7 is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election.

The Nov. 3 General Election is quickly approaching. The Missouri Secretary of State’s office in conjunction with local election authorities have released the key voting dates, that all voters should keep in mind.

Voter registration deadline is Oct., 7. This date is important to those Livingston County residents who have not yet registered to vote or who have moved since the last time voted.

Between now and Nov. 2, registered voters who wish to vote absentee can do so at the county clerk’s office in the courthouse. Regular office hours are 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. the county clerk's office will also be open Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Special arrangements for absentee voting can be made by calling the Livingston County Clerk's office at 660-646-8000 ext. 3.

The last deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed is 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21. Ballots should be completed and the envelope notarized so you can return that ballot as soon as possible. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said those voters who must notarize the mail-in ballot, will be alerted by directions on the outside of the envelope. He also recommends allowing two weeks for the ballot to be returned to the election authority. The mail-In ballots must be returned through the United States Postal Service.

For any questions about voting, polling locations or the absentee or mail-in voting process call 660-646-8000 ext. 3