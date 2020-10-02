Those interested should speak with the Mayor by the end of the day Monday.

Anyone interested in being the new Third Ward City Councilperson should call Chillicothe's City Hall and speak with Mayor Theresa Kelly by the end of the business day, Monday.

At Monday's council meeting Michael Smith stepped down as the council's third Ward Councilman, due to moving out of the district.

City Administrator Darin Chappell said that Smith had previously told the council he was moving out of the Third Ward after completing some construction on his new home, outside of the ward. He made the announcement at Monday's council meeting that he was stepping down.

Chappell said Mayor Kelly is requesting anyone living within the Third Ward, who may be interested in being appointed to the council get in touch with her by the end of the day Monday. Next week, Chappell said she plans to meet with those interested and make a nomination to appoint a new council member at the next council meeting on Oct. 12.

According to Roze Frampton, city clerk, to be appointed to the council you must reside and be a registered voter in the ward, and be 21 years old.

Anyone interested should call city hall at 660-646-1877 and ask to speak to Kelly.