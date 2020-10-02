When my husband and I were considering buying this house, we first toured it at this time of year. Even though the house is several blocks from the local high school, I could hear the marching band warming up before the Friday-night football game.

We bought the house the next day.

If we aren’t at the stadium for those Friday-night games, we sit on our screened-in porch and listen. From here, we can hear the crowd roar, the band play and the cheerleaders lead their chants.

On a clear night, we hear the announcer announce and know who has scored by the way the fans sound. Typically, this time of year on a Friday night, I hear the national anthem and the school song from my backyard.

But not this year.

Recently, in an effort to protect, our county issued a strict health directive and our community and school district are compelled to comply. We have to follow the rules and limit crowd attendance, not just at football games but any school function. That means Friday nights are different around here. Seating at football games is calculated, and players are only given a limited number of seats for their families. Loyal fans with season tickets won’t be allowed this year and the halftime show will not go on. I love the halftime show.

I also love the homecoming parade with the grand marshal and the pep rally on Thursday night. This year, it will not be the same and I will miss the Girl Scouts throwing candy and the football team on a flatbed, flexing their jerseys.

For generations, there have been queens in convertibles and baton-twirlers twirling batons. There has always been the school tradition of float building, float judging and float displays during the homecoming game. Those were the good old days.

This year, because of restrictions, our school district decided to play all their remaining football games in other counties, in other schools’ stadiums. A homecoming queen will be crowned and a homecoming game will be played and the bleachers will be full — it just won’t be in our town or on our field.

Still, fans and families now have the opportunity to see their players play and their cheerleaders cheer. I’m glad that forward-thinking decision-makers came up with this out-of-town solution. Everything is sure quiet though.

Now on Friday nights, there are no powdered lines on the football field and no one is tailgating in the stadium parking lot. Traffic is slow and the air is still, almost as if the town is waiting for something to happen. Our Friday-night lights are off, our booster club is waiting and our school is going to miss the funds they receive from hot dog sales. I am missing that marching band.

Thankfully, I am not a decision-maker; I don’t have the facts nor the statistics to make the rules for others, but I certainly admire those who do. I might not agree with the way of the world, but I understand why it is what it is. And I will do my best to help make it better.

I also admire those decision-makers who take what they’ve been given and make the most of it. Those team leaders who put their heads together and create choices and chances that make everyone proud of where we live. It’s not the best, but it’s the best we can do.

We need football. It fills a town with energy and expectation. It bumps up our economy, bolsters community pride and allows students to participate in school traditions. Football gets players playing and cheerleaders cheering and marching bands on the 50-yard line. We need homecoming queens and home-field advantages and ticket holders that always root for the home team. So much can happen in a year and, in the quiet of my backyard, I am missing the drum line and the energized announcer and the band playing the fight song.

I miss the good old days.

