The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a born fire on Sunday at 8554 LIV 511.

According to a press release from Lt. Rob William crews got a call to respond fully involved structure fire at 8554 LIV 511, at 9:29 p.m., Oct. 4.

Crews arrived on the scene at 9:42 p.m., with Chillicothe Fire responded with Engine 3 and Tanker 1, Chula requested for a mutual aid tanker, Lock Springs was also called and was enroute.

“Upon arrival, barn was fully involved, exposure danger was assessed and the fire monitored to

prevent spread to other outbuildings,” Williams said. “Once the building of origin had collapsed and no danger posed to other buildings fire units cleared the scene.”

CFD left the scene of the barn owned by Charlie Penniston at 10:27 p.m.