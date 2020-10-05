Press release for Oct. 4
12:25 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud noise complaint in the area of Highland
Ave. and Webster St. Officers contacted a resident who agreed to keep the noise down.
1:05 a.m., Officers assisted another law enforcement agency with a traffic stop on
Fairway Dr. at N. Washington St.
2:52 a.m., Officers were dispatched to an assault in the 2700 block of N. Washington
St. Officers discovered the incident happened in another jurisdiction.
11:44 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 2100 block of
Ridgecrest Dr.
5:48 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person in the 600 block of W. Bus.
36 Hwy. The person left the area without incident.
5:50 p.m., Officers took a report of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the
200 block of N. Washington St.
6:12 p.m., Officers recovered a cellular telephone in the area of Clay St. and N.
Washington St.
8:44 p.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist at the North City Limits on U.S. Highway 65.
Press release for Oct. 3
2:33 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot of closed
business for an extended time. Officers determined the driver was sleeping.
4:27 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 1000 block of S. Washington St. Officers discovered there was no emergency.
9:23 a.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 2900 block of Bel Air Dr. The investigation is on-going.
10:16 a.m., Officers removed the remains of a deceased deer from U.S. Highway 36.
11:34 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a residential burglary alarm in the 900 block
of Calhoun St. Officers were advised there was no emergency.
12:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible trespassing in the 200 block of S.
Washington St. The person was advised the business was closed and left without
incident.
12:43 p.m., Officers were dispatched to trespassing in the 1100 block of First St. The
person was contacted and advised to not return.
1:39 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2800 block of Hornet Rd.
The incident was determined to be a property dispute and was resolved.
1:53 p.m., Officers returned recovered stolen property to a business in the 700 block
of Elm St.
2:11 p.m., Officers took a report of a two-vehicle non-injury motor vehicle crash in a
private parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers reported a driver
attempted to pull into a parking stall and struck a parked vehicle causing moderate
damage.
2:46 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of
Walnut St.
3:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible malfunctioning traffic light at N.
Washington St. and Park Ln. Officers observed the lights to be operating properly.
3:30 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of
Walnut St.
3:42 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about animal complaints at the
Police Department.
5:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 1000 block of S.
Washington St. The person was found to be okay.
5:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to pedestrian possibly carrying a street sign-on
Webster St. Officers were unable to locate anyone.
6:36 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a property dispute between
landlord/tenant at the Police Department.
6:46 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person in the 1600 block of Bryan
St. Officers located the person and did not discover anything suspicious.
8:58 p.m., Officers were dispatched to an out of control juvenile in the 1600 block of
Third St. The incident was referred to the Livingston County Juvenile Office.
11:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a property dispute in the 1200 block of Polk
St. The incident was determined to be a civil matter.
Press release for Oct. 2
9:33 a.m., Officers were out at the courthouse for court duties.
9:51 a.m., the School Resource Officer conducted a special assignment investigation
out of the city.
9:54 a.m., Officers took a report of a possible missing juvenile in the 900 block of
Third St. The juvenile was located, and the incident was referred to the Livingston
County Juvenile Office.
10:11 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 700 block of Elm
St.
10:17 a.m., the School Resource Officer assisted a juvenile in the 1400 block of
Walnut St.
12:10 p.m., the School Resource Officer checked on a juvenile for truancy in the 100
block of Tenth St.
12:35 p.m., the School Resource Officer checked on a juvenile in the 1800 block of
Borden St.
12:52 p.m., Officers took a report of a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash at Webster
St. and Woodward St.
1:02 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of
Webster St.
1:37 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of W.
Bus. Highway 36.
1:52 p.m., Officers were dispatched to dogs running-at-large in the 300 block of
Mansur St. Animal Control was also notified.
2:06 p.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist at S. Washington St. and Ryan Ln.
2:37 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog running-at-large in the area of Polk St.
and Monroe St. Animal Control was also notified.
3:04 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 10 block of Cherry St.
3:10 p.m., The School Resource Officer conducted a well-being check on a juvenile in
the 2600 block of Fair St.
3:29 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible trespassing and littering in the 200
block of E. Herriman St. No report was filed at that time.
3:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the 500
block of Williams St. Officers did not discover any crime.
4:06 p.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 700 block of Elm St. Officers
arrested a 34-year-old female, who was processed at the police department and released
pending a court appearance.
5:00 p.m., Officers took a report of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the
400 block of Cherry St.
4:42 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of
Walnut St.
6:32 p.m., Officers were flagged down by a citizen requesting assistance with a
water/sewer malfunction in their residence. The citizen was assisted.
7:11 p.m., Officers were advised of a possible wanted person in the 100 block of W.
Bus. Highway 36. Officers were unable to locate the person.
8:18 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible harassment at the police
department. No report was filed at that time.
8:27 p.m., Officers took a report of assault in the 2700 block of N. Washington St.
Officers arrested a 58-year-old female, who was processed at the police department and
released pending a court appearance.
8:42 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 600 block of Webster
St. Officers discovered the person was intoxicated and arrangements were made for
transportation.
8:45 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible juvenile wearing dark clothes and a
clown mask approach other juveniles in the 400 block of Calhoun St. Officers were
unable to locate anyone.
8:48 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 500 block of S.
Washington St. Officers were unable to locate the person.
Press release for Oct. 1
12:19 a.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Calhoun Street on an investigation.
12:45 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 400 block of S. Washington Street. Employee accidental activation.
1:09 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 500 block of Park Lane. Premises checked and alarm reset.
2:30 a.m., Officer transported prisoner to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.
4:09 a.m., Officer checking on vehicle and subject in the 700 block of S. Washington Street. Subject was napping and now moving on.
4:34 a.m., Officer out in 1500 block of Springhill Street reference a reported theft.
6:03 a.m., Officers performed a premises check in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.
7:18 a.m., School Resource Officer out of District today on school matter.
7:55 a.m., Subject in police department to report a theft. Officer obtaining information. Subject decided to not make a report.
8:43 a.m., Officers out at courthouse for court duties.
9:31 a.m., Officers talking with subject with dog complaint in the 700 block of Clay Street. No report.
9:45 a.m., Officer transporting prisoner from Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail to court in Livingston County and back.
11:23 a.m., Officer speaking on the phone with subject that has questions about landlord/tenant issues.
12:04 p.m., Officers assisting Emergency Services with medical call in the 800 block of Fairway Drive.
1:08 p.m., Officers out in the 100 block of W. Business Highway 36 on a follow-up investigation.
1:10 p.m., Officers investigating case of counterfeit currency being passed at location in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street.
1:17 p.m., Report of suspicious activity in 300 block of Mansur Street. Vehicle had been running for long time.
1:21 p.m., Officers out at Courthouse for Court duties.
1:40 p.m., Officers provided a funeral escort for local business.
2:59 p.m., Officer in route to St. Joe to extradite prisoner on city warrants.
3:03 p.m., School Resource Officer monitoring traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.
3:40 p.m., School Resource Officer monitoring traffic at J.F. Kennedy Avenue and Maple Street.
3:49 p.m., Officer at police department to speak with subject reference child custody issues.
3:57 p.m., Officers assisting Emergency Services on fire alarm in the 1100 block of Mitchell Avenue. False alarm. Company working on alarm.
4:47 p.m., Officer at police department reference subject in police department to give information on earlier fraud report. Statement was obtained.
5:06 p.m., Disturbance at business in the 500 block of W. Business Highway 36. Subject causing disturbance left scene. No report.
5:47 p.m., Officer on special assignment.
7:52 p.m., Officers out at Hedrick Medical Center reference some unruly subjects at the emergency room. Subjects calmed down.
7:53 p.m., Officer performed a motorist assist at the U.S. Highways 36 and 65 Junction. Flat tire changed.
8:17 p.m., Subject talking to officer with questions on eviction process.
8:47 p.m., Officer removing dead deer from 2800 block of N. Washington Street.
11:13 p.m., Subject in police department to speak with Officer about observed suspicious activity. Officer received information.