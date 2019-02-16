Dora Marie Jansen, 92, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at Boone Hospital in Columbia.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 16, at Memorial Funeral Home from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Patrick Adejoh officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.

Dora was born on August 25, 1926 in Bethel, the daughter of Samuel and Minnie (VanSkike) Jones who preceded her in death. She was married on Dec. 22, 1946 in Quincy, IL to Richard Jansen who preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 1997. She graduated from Bethel High School and then attended GEM City Business College. Dora retired from State Farm Insurance Co. after 25 years of service. She and her husband were instrumental in starting the first square dance club in Quincy, IL. She loved western square dancing, traveling, playing cards and reading.

Survivors include her two children, Debra Gardner of Columbia, and Richard Jansen of Angleton, TX; six grandchildren, Jim, Shelley, Cory, Matt, Brittanie and Craig; and two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Talan. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Seiler; five brothers, Stanley “Paul” Jones, Samuel “Guy” Jones, Leslie Jones, Charles “Jr” Jones, Perry Jones; and two sisters, Mildred Bonnell and Fletta Shepherd.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Huntington’s Disease of St. Louis, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

