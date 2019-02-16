Ray Gene Stewart, 81, of Kingdom City, died on Wednesday, February 13, at the University of MO Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 18, at the Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City, starting with a Masonic Service at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:30 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Montgomery City Cemetery in Montgomery City.

Schlanker Funeral Home of Montgomery City, is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be made to www.schlankerfuneralhome.com