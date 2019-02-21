John Charles Farmer, 86, of Clark, Missouri, passed away at his home on February 19, 2019 after a long illness.

He was born January 2, 1933 in Middletown, Ohio, to Joseph and Marie Farmer. On September 2, 1961 he and Dottie Gray were married. John was a retired carpenter/builder, farmer and an avid gardener.

Survivors include his wife, Dottie Farmer of Clark, Missouri; brother, Harold Farmer of Jonesborough, Tennessee; sisters: Rita Poland and husband Tom and Joann Loop and husband Ron of Ohio; daughter-in-law, Beth Farmer; sister-in-law’s: Verle Farmer and Betty Farmer; grandchildren: Serena Farmer Brooks of Glasgow, Missouri, Jonathon Farmer and John Farmer III of Moberly, Missouri; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 7 adopted great-grandchildren and 2 adopted great-great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the St. Pius X Catholic Church, Moberly, Missouri with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Pius X Catholic Church with Father Phillip Niekamp under the direction of Million Taylor Funeral Homes of Moberly. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery.