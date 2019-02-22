James L. "Jim" Reynolds, 88, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 St. Charles Road, Columbia, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Midway Locust Grove United Methodist Church cemetery, 2600 Locust Grove Church Road, Columbia.

Jim was born Dec. 26, 1930 in Columbia to Lewis and Edna Holloway Reynolds. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1949 and served in the Korean War before marrying his high school sweetheart, Sondra Caruthers, on Feb. 13, 1954. He was the manager of McKnight Tire Store in Columbia for many years.