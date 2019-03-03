Miriam Marshall Hemphill, 97, Columbia, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia.

Private family graveside services will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in St. Thomas More Newman Center.

Miriam was born on August 10, 1921 in Apalachicola, FL, the daughter of John and Estelle (Marks) Marshall who preceded her in death. Miriam graduated from Chapman High School in Apalachicola, FL in 1938 and then graduated from Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, IN in 1942. She was married on July 17, 1943 in Camp Livingston, LA to Delbert Dean Hemphill who preceded her in death in 1995. She was a member of Newman Center Catholic Church, Fortnightly Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, Boone County Historical Society, Museum Associates and Friends of Churchill Memorial.

Survivors include four children, Delbert Hemphill Jr (Rosa) of Canby, OR, Ann Hemphill of Quartz Hill, CA, Joan Markow (Mitchell) of St. Louis, and John Hemphill of Columbia; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Willoughby Marshall (Marie) and Travis Marshall (Kathryn).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Thomas More Newman Center, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

