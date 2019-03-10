Mary Virginia (Gina) Morgan passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Columbia, at age 98.

A private graveside service was held by the family in Pittsburg, KS on March 6, 2019.

She was born on June 1, 1920 in Pittsburg, KS to Oscar James Hubert and Bennie Meacham Hubert. She graduated in 1940 from Pittsburg State University.

She married Jack W. Morgan in 1942 who predeceased her in 1987. She received her Master’s Degree from the University of Missouri and taught there in the College of Education for 29 years. She received numerous teaching and alumni awards.

In 2000, she married G. Robert Gadberry who passed away in 2016. She is survived by son Jack H. Morgan (Debbie); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two step-daughters.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Mary Virginia Morgan Scholarship Fund in the College of Education, University of Missouri Columbia.

