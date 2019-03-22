Sharon Kay Stoebe Kile, 82, of Macon, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Graveside service, with full military honors, will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 25, at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. Family suggests memorials to the Macon Public Library. Arrangements are under the direction of Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home in Macon.

Sharon was born on Dec. 17, 1936, in Humboldt, IA, the daughter of Loren and Electa (Greene) Stoebe. She served in the United States Army. Sharon worked at Ellis Library at the University of Missouri for over 40 years. She enjoyed reading and going to the casino.

Sharon is survived by twin sister, Letha Waller of Macon; sister, Joan Newman of Odebolt, IA; her brother, Jerry Stoebe and his wife Sue of Huntsville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Judy Duckworth; and one brother, Donald Stoebe.