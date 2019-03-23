Henry Arthur Maseman, 81 of Centralia died, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, with burial to follow in the Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Henry Arthur Maseman was born on April 29, 1937, in Pekin, IL, the son of William F. and Florence (Weyhrich) Maseman. He was baptized May 23, 1937 at St. John Lutheran Church, Green Valley, IL, and was confirmed at St. Luke Lutheran Church, San Jose, IL on June 10, 1951.

Henry graduated from San Jose High School in Illinois, in 1955 and moved with his family in 1957 to Madison, MO, where they farmed for several years.

He was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Centralia when it was founded in 1958 and remained an active member as long as his health permitted. He served in the United States Army in Texas from 1960-1962. Henry married Judy Riedel at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on June 3, 1967 and she survives of the home. He is also survived by three children, Steve Maseman of Thompson, Sheila Stuenkel of Greenleaf, KS, and Karla (John) Ohmie of Wichita, KS; five grandchildren, Brandon, Krystal, and Alyson Ohmie of Wichita, KS, Aaron and Ryan Stuenkel of Greenleaf, KS; one brother, Bob (Sandy) Maseman of Mexico, MO; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends; as well as a special AFS daughter, Katia Aguiar, from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Katia lived with the Maseman family in 1987-1988.

Henry spent his early working years helping his dad farm, then was employed by Green Acres Farm Supply in Centralia, the Centralia Special Road District, and during his retirement he drove cars for Missouri Auto Auction in Columbia. He and his wife were members of the Vintage Green John Deere Club, and they also enjoyed traveling and many camping trips with their family.

In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by an infant brother, John; son-in-law, Kevin Stuenkel; sister-in-law, Darlene Maseman; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial donations are suggested to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, in care of Fenton Funeral Chapel 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.

