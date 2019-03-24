Judge Lee Koury, 86, passed away March 18, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Burial services will be held Wednesday, March 27, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV.

Lee was born August 31, 1932 in Los Angeles. He served as a Sergeant in the United States Army from 1950-54 during the Korean War era. He worked as a Deputy Los Angeles Sheriff from 1954-1978. He moved to Missouri in 1979. He was appointed the United States Marshal for Missouri by President Reagan in 1981 and served until 1991 under President Bush. He was founder of the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation. In January 1993 he became a municipal judge in Boone County, and served in that capacity for 15 years. He moved to Las Vegas in 2010.

He is survived by his companion Dr. Linda Miller of Henderson, NV; and four daughters, Kathryn A. Fox of Fountain Valley, CA, Eve Olson of Fulton, Leanne Hester of Ormond Beach, FL, Brandi McLendon of Cornwall on Hudson, NY; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorials can be sent to the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial 715 Jefferson Street Jefferson City, Missouri, in his honor.