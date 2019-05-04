A celebration of life for Mable Jones Grimes is scheduled for Saturday, May 4 at Second Missionary Baptist Church. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will conduct the Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony at 1 p.m. (open to the public). A Memorial Service will begin at 1:30 p.m., immediately followed by a repast at the MU Gaines Oldham Black Culture Center, 813 Virginia Ave.

Mable was a charter member of both the Delta Tau undergraduate chapter and the Kappa Chi Omega graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. In addition to her sorority, Mable was involved with many civic and service organizations in the community. She was known for her unique flair as a storyteller and dramatic reader. As one of the earliest Black Faculty and Staff members at the University of Missouri, Mable began her career with Missouri Extension as a Child and Family Development specialist. After 37 years, she retired from the Missouri Extension Offices.