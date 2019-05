Amber Dyer, 26, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Independence. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

Services are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home in Columbia.