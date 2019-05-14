Albert Lee Bowers, 71, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services, conducted by Pastor Doug Phillips, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at Center Point Church, 20 E. Green Meadows Rd. in Columbia. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Nilson Funeral Home. Burial, with full military honors, will take place at Red Rock Cemetery near Harrisburg.

Albert was born Jan. 24, 1948 in Boonville, the son of Sarvey Al and Myrtle Allie Burrell-Bowers. He married Elaine Crowley on Oct. 21, 1995 and she survives.

He served his country in the U.S Army from 1967-1973 and was a Vietnam veteran. He worked for Cooper County Road District, Tricon Industries, and later retired from the City of Columbia in 2008. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, going to steam engine shows, auctions, fishing, and anything to do with tractors and tinkering with things. He was also a member of the Missouri Streamin’ Eagles Case Tractor Club.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine; son, Jesse Bowers (Tiffany); daughter, Lori Johnmeyer (Paul); brother, Allen Bowers (Tedra); sister, Alice Cunningham (Leslie); nine grandchildren, Jaxsen and Jacqueline Bowers, Ashley Hughes (Josh), Christopher, Brittany, and Katelynn Johnmeyer, Corey, Haley, and Mikaela Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and one son, Michael Crowley on May 12, 1999.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight.

