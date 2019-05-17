Gordon Lee Phillips, 56, of Columbia, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at the University Hospital in Columbia.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17 at Nilson Funeral Home in Columbia.

He was born June 6, 1962, in Sierra County, NM, a son of Bruce M. and Ernestine M. (Chavez) Phillips.

Gordon loved playing with his grandchildren, being with his family and attending church. He will be missed by many friends and family.

Gordon leaves behind two children, Shawn M. Phillips and Casey E. Phillips; two grandchildren, Kyler L. Phillips and Journey S. Butler; two brothers, two sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.