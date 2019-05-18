Nellretha Smoot, 93, of Boonville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Nelson Methodist Church in Boonville.

Nellretha was born on June 15, 1925 in Kansas City, MO and adopted by Bert Routh and Vernia (Baker) Routh. Nell was raised in Southwestern Missouri with her beloved brothers and sister.

Nell is survived by her son Randall (Karen) Davis; and grandchildren, Talia Smith and Aaron Davis. She is also survived by grandchildren Roy Davis and Tim Stock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Boonville United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.