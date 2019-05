Jessie Jo Ancell, 91, of Moberly, entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia.

Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at Cater Funeral Home. Services honoring and celebrating Jo’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Committal prayers and burial will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.