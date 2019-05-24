Julie Annetta Wilson, 57, of Camdenton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, following complications from a 24-year-long battle with Ovarian Cancer.

Julie’s Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church in Laurie. Burial service will be at 4 p.m. at Delaware Cemetery in Nixa.

She was born April 9, 1962 in Springfield, MO to Jack and Lora Jean (Evans) Wilson, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Nixa Public High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She worked several jobs to put herself through college. After graduating from college, she started full time at Shelter Insurance Companies in the marketing department and held several positions in the information services department, reaching the position of director. She left Shelter because the Lake of the Ozarks was calling her name. She became a successful commercial real estate agent in the lake area.

Survivors include her brother, Lester Wilson and wife Peggy of Republic; two sisters, Candy Wilson of Cape Girardeau and Sandy Dubroc of Kansas City; three nephews, Jackie Wilson of Republic, Jimmy Wilson of Chicago, IL and Tyler Dubroc of Sweet Springs; a niece, Hollie Dubroc of Sedalia; two great-nephews, Chance Dubroc of Sweet Springs and Kolton Dubroc of Sedalia; and great-niece Avery Dubroc of Sweet Springs. She shared a home with her good friends, Connie Hawkins and Linda Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Foundation of the Ozarks for the Julie Wilson Memorial Fund or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton.