Mary Etta Garrett, 85, of Columbia, passed at home surrounded by family on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at Heartland, 616 Jackson St., Columbia, MO 65203. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Mary was born March 29, 1934 to Stella and Marvin Ellis in Springfield. She married Paul Garrett in 1953.

Mary will be sadly missed by her children, Theresa Lawerence, Sharon (Kevin) Gillooly, Doug (Mary) Garrett, Paula Garrett, Gina (Ronnie) Clevenger, Maria Garrett, Pat (Linda) Garrett, Rob (Leslie) Garrett, Kristina Hockman, Sheila Garrett and Denise Garrett.

She is also survived by grandchildren Bradley Harriman; Brittany (Colbert) Root; Tom (Megan) Lockwood; Sharie Sardis; Anthony Lockwood; Douglas and Samantha Garrett, Chad Garrett; Jamie (Mitch) Ritter; Ryan (Amber); Ridge Clevenger; Trey and Amber Garrett; Lindsay (Galen) Young; Charise, Haylie, Jack and Addison Garrett, Grant (Brittani) Murdock; Max, Ethan and Jake Hockman; Madeleine Garrett.

Mary will be dearly missed by grandchildren Corinna Root; Brennan and Kellen Lockwood; Forrest (Katryna) Sardis; Jaden, Jaron and Brayden Rother; August Torrence; Chase & Rylee Lockwood; Lexi and Dalton Garrett, Sophia and Sterling Ritter; Vanessa and Leah Clevenger; Chloe and Juliet Garrett; Hailey Young; as well as great-great grandchildren Bryan and Quynn Sardis and Jaxon Rother.

She is joyfully greeted by her parents, sister Loretta (Sister Mary Arthur) and brother Arthur Ellis.

Share memories and condolences online with the family at www.heartlandcremation.com.